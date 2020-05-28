Shad Gaspard

WWE posted a moving tribute video on its official YouTube channel where current WWE Superstars remembered the late Shad Gaspard. The former WWE Superstar passed away on May 17th after being swept away from the shore by a riptide at Venice Beach where he was swimming with his 10-year-old son.

Shad Gaspard reportedly asked the lifeguards to save his son, which they did, before the tide washed him away. A day after the search was suspended, Shad Gaspard's body was found after it had washed ashore on May 20th.

After the news broke, tributes poured in from all corners of the world from WWE Superstars, past and present, remembering not only the wrestler but also the father in Shad Gaspard.

WWE Superstars fondly remember Shad Gaspard

In a moving tribute video, WWE Superstars, including Kofi Kingston, John Morrison, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, Big E, Shelton Benjamin, among others fondly remembered Shad Gaspard from their time inside and outside the ring.

It was not just WWE but wrestling organizations around the world that paid tribute to Shad during their shows over the week.

All Elite Wrestling joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of Shad Gaspard, our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ctZDFJ8FQb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 20, 2020

Tonight's IMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Shad Gaspard and Hana Kimura. May they rest in peace. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/F3MId1kb2y — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2020

We at Sportskeeda extend our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of the former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard at this difficult time.