WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Chelsea Green and others react to 32-year-old superstar's major health update

Several WWE Superstars have recently reacted to Raquel Rodriguez's health update on social media.

Rodriguez is currently out of action and has been diagnosed with a condition called the Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. The RAW Superstar recently opened up about her condition and mentioned how difficult it was to even do the things that she loved doing. Focusing on her physical appearance, Rodriguez stated that her entire face was red and swollen due to the syndrome.

Raquel also thanked her family and close ones for their constant love and support during her difficult time, and she also had a warm message for her fans for sending her kind messages during the tough days.

Following the revelation, Raquel Rodriguez received tons of support from her WWE family, as superstars including Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Chelsea Green, Shotzi, Lash Legend, and Santos Escobar, among others, sent out their prayers and love to the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Check out some of the heartfelt reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez had previously shared her honest opinion on WWE's Women's Division

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez had previously shared her thoughts on the current scenario of the Stamford-based promotion's Women's division.

While speaking in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez mentioned that the Women's division might be a little cursed.

She also asserted that while becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, both Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had decided to take the title on the same level as the other titles in the industry.

“[Laughs] Oh my gosh. You know, I don’t like to be too superstitious. But yeah, I do. I do think there is a little bit of a curse on the women’s tag team division. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the Women’s World Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones," Raquel Rodriguez said.

Expand Tweet

It would be exciting to see when Raquel Rodriguez decides to come back to the squared circle.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will make her return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.