WWE Superstars to undergo 'mandatory training' as a part of attempted changes by the company

The Speaking Out movement earlier this year, put the spotlight on the deplorable culture in parts of the wrestling world when it came to sexual harassment. Multiple wrestlers were named as a part of the movement, with the focus being on wrestlers in the United Kingdom. Some WWE Superstars were also named, with several talents being released from the company, including the former WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher.

While some allegations remain unresolved, WWE is now going to be putting their Superstars through a mandatory training session in response to the Speaking Out movement. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would be hosting the training session in an attempt to change the industry's culture.

WWE hosting a training session for the Speaking Out movement

WWE Superstars were not spared from the Speaking Out movement, with a number of stars being named. Most notably, allegations were brought against Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle.

In the case of Matt Riddle, the Superstar informed fans that the accuser had been stalking him and had even forced him to change his phone number. Riddle revealed that he had informed WWE about the situation previously. However, since then, Samantha Tavel aka Candi Cartwright has brought a lawsuit against WWE and Matt Riddle.

The Velveteen Dream case saw his name brought up in regards to questionable interactions with minors. WWE addressed it saying that they had investigated the matter and no wrong-doing was found, but fans are not convinced, and the situation remains murky.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE has scheduled a mandatory session for all WWE Superstars on October 28, 2020. The session will apparently attempt to change the industry and company culture of the previous generation of wrestlers, and Total Live Counselling will be hosting it.

The first conference will be the presentation to all the wrestlers, while a second Zoom link will then be sent for individual breakout sessions. The second link will allow stars to work with the opportunity and to ask questions as a part of a smaller group.