WWE Superstars unhappy with 'friends and family' being invited to TV tapings

WWE Superstars are not too happy at the moment with the way taping are being done.

All the WWE Superstars are being tested before tapings continue.

As was previously reported, WWE issued a statement where they shot down the idea that normal WWE fans were allowed into the taping for WWE RAW. WWE instead, claimed that the 'friends and family' were the ones who were part of the audience at the WWE Performance Center on Monday night's show. With these same people now being allowed back at the Performance Center for the most recent round of television tapings, apparently, according to a report from Paul Davis of Wrestling News Co, the WWE Superstars were really unhappy with them being invited back at this time into the Performance Center.

WWE Superstars unhappy with 'friends and family' being a part of WWE shows

With the positive Covid-19 test recently from an NXT developmental talent recently, WWE has had to take more precautions, with there finally being proper testing for the shows. However, WWE had allowed 'friends and families' of the company to be allowed into the last tapings, and it appears that they were invited for the most recent round of tapings as well, and that has actually upset a lot of WWE Superstars.

The reports stated that a wrestler had said that there was uneasiness already among the WWE Superstars, working g shows with the developmental talent acting as fans, but they were still not traveling from across the country to be a part of the show. However, the 'friends and family' who were a part of the show were coming in from different parts of the country and this has actually given the feeling that there is a risk of spreading the infection with more people that they may not be familiar with, in the building.

The atmosphere has been really tense for some time, and the current idea is to only get through the day of the taping.

It was also recently reported separately that Kevin Owens decided not to be a part of the show after the positive test came out, and while there are a lot of people who are not bothered by any of this and are happy to be at work, a lot of others, don't feel the same way at all.