WWE Superstars want a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

The King or "Badshah" of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular celebrities and actors in the world. Shah Rukh Khan has been highly involved in sports like cricket, football, and others in India, and now he has a collaboration offer from WWE Superstars Samir Singh and Sunil Singh, The Bollywood Boyz.

WWE is all set to have a massive show for its Indian fans, WWE Superstar Spectacle, which will take place on January 26, 2021. WWE India's Twitter account recently asked a question to the fans, asking them to suggest a Bollywood song for the entrance of The Bollywood Boyz. Replying to the same, The Bollywood Boyz tweeted that it has to be some song of Shah Rukh Khan.

"Well, if we’re talking Bollywood, it has to be anything with the baadshah of Bollywood @iamsrk, right?!" @SRKUniverse

Shah Rukh Khan's interactions with WWE Superstars

Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to the world of WWE as he has had multiple interactions with the Superstars, especially with the 16-time World Champion John Cena. The Leader of Cenation has posted multiple pictures of Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram handle, and the two have also engaged in some hilarious Twitter banter in the past.

thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

We have seen WWE invite several Hollywood stars to their shows, and if they plan to do the same with a Bollywood celebrity, Shah Rukh Khan could definitely be a great option.