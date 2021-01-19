WWE Superstars want Varun Dhawan as their manager (Exclusive)

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has been a life-long WWE fan. Well, it looks like we could see Varun Dhawan in WWE programming as well in the future. WWE Superstars Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, known as The Bollywood Boyz recently sat down with SK Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal for an interview.

During the conversation, they discussed forming an all-Indian WWE faction and also having The Great Khali as their manager. However, Samir Singh made an interesting comment and teased that Bollywood star Varun Dhawan should be their manager.

"We are the Bollywood boyz, Varun Dhawan should be our manager."

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is a huge WWE fan

Varun Dhawan has met and interacted with several WWE Superstars including Triple H, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Jinder Mahal, and many others. He has revealed that he is a huge WWE fan and has even imitated The Rock in events. It will be interesting to see the response of Varun Dhawan to these comments from The Bollywood Boyz.

Such a pleasure meeting u Charlotte. You truly are a queen ❤️. Charlotte already dancing on a street dancer song https://t.co/cREgl9saBf — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 15, 2019

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link back to this article.