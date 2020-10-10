WWE Supplemental Draft results revealed on Talking Smack: Another tag team splits, Free agents revealed

WWE Draft 2020 is officially here as Friday Night SmackDown hosted Night One of the annual extravaganza.

Hosted by WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, more than 20 Superstars were drafted on Night One. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre became the overall No. 1 pick and will remain on Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Draft continued on this morning's Talking Smack on the WWE Network. Hosted by Kayla Braxton and Sami Zayn, the WWE Supplemental Draft results were announced on the show.

The most shocking announcement was that Heavy Machinery member Tucker has been drafted to RAW. It is to be noted that his tag team partner and Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis was drafted to SmackDown last night. With that, WWE has officially split up another big tag team in the form of Heavy Machinery.

Other results from WWE's Supplemental Draft include Drew Gulak and Humberto Carillo being drafted to Monday Night RAW. On the other hand, Murphy and Kalisto were drafted to SmackDown. With Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik being drafted to SmackDown last night, Murphy joining them likely hints towards WWE continuing their current storyline.

The list of free agents after Night One of WWE Draft 2020 now includes Mickie James, Shorty G, and Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik).

The 2020 WWE Draft will continue next week on RAW

The 2020 WWE Draft is not over yet, as Monday Night RAW will host Night Two next week.

More than 30 WWE Superstars will be eligible to be drafted, with several huge names like Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Randy Orton, and others in the pool. The landscape of WWE might look significantly different after next week's episode of RAW.

