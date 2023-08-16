WWE is surprisingly doing something that hasn't been done in almost two decades 

Two WWE Superstars recently made history, achieving something that hasn't been done in the company for almost two decades.

On last week's SmackDown, Rey Mysterio shocked the world when he replaced an injured Santos Escobar and defeated Austin Theory to win the United States Championship for the third time in his career.

However, Rey isn't the only member of his family currently holding a championship in WWE. His son, Dominik Mysterio won his first singles title last month, defeating Wes Lee to win the NXT North American Championship.

The father and son's title wins mark an interesting achievement that has not been done in the company for a long time.

It is the first time in nearly two decades that two Mexican Superstars have held singles titles at the same time. The last time was Rey Mysterio holding the Cruiserweight Championship at the same time as Eddie Guerrero holding the WWE Championship in 2004.

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had multiple matches against each other during their time in the Stamford-based promotion. As of now, Rey and Dominik's clash at WrestleMania 39 has been their only singles match. Perhaps a rematch to unify their respective championships is now on the cards.

WWE Legend thinks Rey Mysterio could lose his United States Championship back to Austin Theory

When Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship last week, he ended Austin Theory's reign at 258 days.

Many fans believed that Theory's run with the title had become stale. WWE legend Dutch Mantell echoed this sentiment, stating that it will give the 26-year-old a much-needed change.

However, Mantell explained on Smack Talk that the company could surprise fans by going against the grain and putting the belt back on the former champion.

"Hey, I liked it! I'm looking at Theory, and Theory is kind of dying right now. So beat him and then start something new with him. So, now he and Rey will go back and forth, and he can retake it. Then you've got to work Santos back into it. See, what WWE is doing now, we look at it like it's full. But they are going against the grain. They are doing the stuff you don't expect. And not all of it will work. This is not an exact science." [56:45 - 57:10]

