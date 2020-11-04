WWE surrender Cody Rhodes trademark

WWE have surrendered their trademark for the name Cody Rhodes, according to documents attained by HeelByNature. The company was the trademark owner for over a decade - first filing for it back in 2009.

WWE's original filing was for 10 years, and it expired in October 2019. The company did not renew it back then nor in the 6 months grace period offered by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. However, they showed interest in the trademark once again, a month after Cody Rhodes applied for it.

WWE surrendering the trademark

The company stated COVID conditions as a reason for their delay in renewing the trademark, leading to USPTO refusing the trademark to Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes commented on WWE applying for the trademark earlier this year and claimed they were doing it for money. He added that WWE knows about the sound financial conditions of All Elite Wrestling and said:

"It's not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It's just business. They've seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it's not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn't stop this train from moving. No grudge."

With WWE surrendering the trademark, Cody and AEW will be free to apply for it once again and secure the trademark.