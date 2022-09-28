WWE suspends former champions following their brutal match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

WWE NXT management, led by Shawn Michaels, has indefinitely suspended all three members of the popular faction, Gallus, following their Pub Rules match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey surprised the wrestling world when they showed up at NXT: Heatwave and attacked all the superstars involved in the tag team title match. Since then, they have been feuding with the team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

This week on NXT, the rivalry between the two teams continued as they wrestled in a Pub Rules match, where Briggs and Jensen scored the victory.

Gallus was furious upon suffering another loss and attempted to attack their rivals. But they were stopped by officials and security. Unfortunately, the guards could not calm their rage, and Gallus took down some of the officials and security guards.

The attack has led to their suspension as WWE NXT broke the news on Twitter. The tweet stated that the group has been suspended indefinitely.

"BREAKING: #Gallus have been suspended indefinitely" WWE NXT tweeted

WWE suspending Gallus caught people by surprise

The wrestling world was shocked upon seeing the faction get arrested as this week's NXT came to a close.

Some were worried that their work visa would also be revoked since they were arrested on US soil.

Timothy Morgan @Coltsplaya22 @WWENXT @Joe_Coffey @WolfgangYoung @m_coffey90 I mean you had people on a work visa arrested. I’d say it’ll be awhile before they can apply for another visa @WWENXT @Joe_Coffey @WolfgangYoung @m_coffey90 I mean you had people on a work visa arrested. I’d say it’ll be awhile before they can apply for another visa

One fan suggested they should be teaming up with The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline.

A few were worried that Gallus could also be released from the company.

Some members of the wrestling world predicted what the reason for this angle was and what was next for the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Briggs and Jensen have often gotten the upper hand in this feud. However, the former NXT UK Tag Team champions will look to seek revenge once they return to the company. It remains to be seen when they can return to action following the suspension.

What do you think is next for Gallus? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Gallus is ready to be called up to the main roster? Yes No 8 votes so far