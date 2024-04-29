WWE has swerved "the smart marks" with unexpected booking, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, a recent unexpected booking decision by creative has managed to surprise even the more seasoned fans.

Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate her Women's World Title due to an injury she sustained at the hands of Liv Morgan. A Battle Royal match was held to crown a new champion, which saw Becky Lynch emerging victorious and becoming a seven-time champion on RAW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked to share his thoughts on the match. He stated:

"I really enjoyed that last night. Those girls really worked their butts off man. I mean, unbelievable man. That was really great. And to see Becky Lynch walk out with that, I think they made the right choice on that. It always has to be where you don't know everything, 'cause you got the smart marks. They think they know it all. So it's good to swerve them sometimes, to let 'em know 'No this ain't what we are doing. We are doing it this way.' So I think what they did was great." [2:57 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks Liv Morgan should have won the WWE Women's title

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Liv Morgan winning the Women's World Championship would have been a better choice to push her more in the future.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter explained that if Liv Morgan would have started a heel championship run, it would have given Rhea Ripley the chance to take revenge after her WWE return.

"I think Liv Morgan should have gotten it in case Rhea's gonna be back for SummerSlam and Liv Morgan could have cheating and cheating and cheating till SummerSlam while defending the title. And then the fever for that revenge tour from Rhea, from Mami coming back..." [4:11 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in WWE.

