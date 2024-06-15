WWE tag team could break up for a first-time-ever match at SummerSlam 2024, legend says (Exclusive)

WWE has multiple storylines developing on the road to SummerSlam, where the company could potentially have a big match. Dutch Mantell recently explained why he felt WWE was setting up a singles match between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The latest SmackDown episode had a massive teaser of a babyface turn for Austin Theory as Johnny Gargano told him he was just getting used by Grayson Waller.

WWE has planted the seeds for an unlikely turn for Theory, with Grayson Waller being presented as the expected heel in the scenario. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Triple H's team could be working towards a SummerSlam match for the reigning tag team champions.

WWE's hints for a babyface run for Austin Theory isn't a "misdirection," according to Dutch, who admitted that he was intrigued by a first-time clash between Theory and Waller.

"They put a lot of time into it. So, I think that's what they are aiming for unless it's a misdirection, but they are putting a lot of effort into a misdirection. I don't think they would put a lot of effort if they are not really going to do it. They may be aiming for SummerSlam, Theory vs. Waller. That would be an interesting match-up." [14:00 – 15:30]

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's ongoing feud with DIY could end with them splitting up or losing the tag team championships. A WWE PLE showdown could also be on the cards, and like Dutch Mantell, there might be others excited to see the WWE stars in a singles match.

