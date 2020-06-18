WWE Tag Team Champions claim that they are the 'best in the world'

The confident WWE Tag Team said, "Of course, we are the best in the world."

Sasha Banks and Bayley will now look to live up to these words.

That sounds like a bold statement from the WWE Tag Team

This week's episode of NXT saw a fantastic main event in which the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks successfully defend their titles against the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

This was epic and reminded the WWE Universe why the Women's Tag Team division deserves more attention. All the four Superstars involved stepped up inside the ring and delivered a memorable main event.

Following their match, Sasha Banks and Bayley were interviewed backstage, and they looked comfortable in their brutal self. From trolling the interviewer to claiming that they are the best in the world, Sasha Banks and Bayley did not hold back.

Reminiscing in their superiority, Sasha Banks said,

"I am Sasha Banks and this is Bayley. She is the role model and I am the leader, I am the blueprint, I am the standard, and I am the conversation, sweetheart! We are the two-time Women's Tag Team Champions, so of course, we are the best in the world."

Following that Bayley revealed her honest opinion about returning to NXT as well as their opponents and said,

"Well.. seeing that you didn't introduce yourself to me... it started off rough and we are coming off of somebody slapping my best friend in her beautiful, beautiful freakin' face on my birthday. This is my birthday week. So, I wasn't coming in feeling too good but do you know how I feel right now? *makes howling noise* I feel like celebrating, suck it Shatzi! Damn, we are good. We are so good and we just proved it again. How long has it been since we were in NXT? I don't know... 20 years and we came back to 'You still got it!' *claps* We still got it!

What's next for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

Sasha Banks and Bayley have successfully defended their titles twice this week. First, they retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash in a triple-threat match against The IIconics and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Following that, they repeated the same at WWE NXT after defending their titles against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Now, Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend their title against The IIconics on next week's RAW. But before that, the champions are expected to make an appearance on SmackDown and might be involved in a match, given that Bayley is celebrating her birthday week and would like to add to the celebration on the Blue brand.