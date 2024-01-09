WWE Tag Team debuts new name on RAW 

This week on WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were handed their rematch for their Tag Team Championships.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were able to win the titles last year, and the two women were out to prove this wasn't a fluke. Carter and Chance were able to pick up the win after they took advantage of a strange moment between Green and Niven.

As part of the match, it was noticed by several members of the WWE Universe that Michael Cole referred to the two women as The Twinkle Twins. This could now be the name that the promotion is using for the duo as a tag team since they are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

The company prefers to have tag team names for teams that are set to be pushed, much like DIY and Imperium, and The Twinkle Twins does suit the personality of the current tile holders.

Chance was once known as Kacy Catanzaro but was one of several stars who were forced to change their name a few years ago. She has since been part of a team with Carter, and the two women have been able to claim their way through the ranks in WWE.

