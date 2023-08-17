WWE tag team to finally reunite with a new look after heartbreaking split

A few weeks back, WWE fans couldn't believe what they were seeing as two stars who had the potential to rule the tag team division were split up. Now, after a vignette aired during a recent episode of NXT, it seems that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are back together and have a new look.

The two stars were going through some difficulties a few weeks back. On the July 18 episode of NXT, they lost a match against Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer. The two argued, even getting physical. The following week, things went further as they confronted each other in the parking lot, and Carrillo confirmed that he was done with Garza once and for all.

The two were done as a team, splitting up. Since then, neither has appeared on WWE TV. That changed with NXT, where they appeared in a vignette but didn't speak. It instead featured the late legendary Humberto Garza Sr, the grandfather of Carrillo and Garza.

It saw a message to the two stars, telling them to depend on their cousins. The video indicated an end to all the old gimmicks and stories they had hidden behind and were returning to their roots for a new character.

Garza also tweeted the video, saying it was time for a new beginning together.

It remains to be seen what this new look will be when the two finally reunite in WWE.

