WWE tag team potentially breaking up after 9 years

For the first time in nine years, a tag team potentially teased breaking up during WWE RAW.

The Viking Raiders have been together as a team since they met during a tournament outside WWE in 2014. They have been consistent as a tag team in the Indies as well since being signed by the company, be it in NXT or on the main roster.

Even when Ivar was injured and out for a long time, they were still a tag team, although Erik wrestled alone. With Erik injured now, though, it appears that the company is teasing a breakup.

During a video promo that aired before Ivar's match against Bronson Reed on RAW this week, Valhalla introduced the star and called him the one true warrior. Given that she used to introduce both stars as warriors, many saw this as a shot at Erik.

As Erik is injured now, he's not present in the promos at this time, and he might be gone for a while, but even his own teammates, no longer acknowledging him, maybe teasing a breakup after a long time.

It's not confirmed at this time, but when he comes back, there may be tension in the group if this continues in this manner.

