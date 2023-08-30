WWE tag team rejects JD McDonagh with a blunt message following RAW

For the last few weeks, JD McDonagh has been looking to join forces with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Now, the Irish Superstar has surprisingly been rejected by another tag team.

On this week's episode of RAW, JD McDonagh helped Damian Priest of The Judgment Day score a victory over Sami Zayn. However, when Zayn and Kevin Owens attacked the former Cruiserweight Champion after the match, Priest refused to come to his aid.

The events on RAW prompted fans on Twitter to ask what it would take for McDonagh to accept that he isn't part of RAW's most dominant stable.

The USA Network's official Twitter account suggested that McDonagh join forces with The Viking Raiders instead. However, Valhalla responded and rejected the former NXT standout with a blunt message.

"With all due respect, and I do mean with all do respect…..no", she said

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo gives his thoughts on JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh was drafted to RAW from NXT in this year's edition of the WWE Draft. During his time on the former black-and-gold brand, the Irish Ace was presented as a top star and headlined Special shows, challenging for the NXT Championship on multiple occasions.

After arriving on RAW, it took a while for McDonagh to consistently find himself in the spotlight. Former WWE Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the 33-year-old, stating he is not impressed with his character.

"This guy is a wrestler with an Irish accent. There is no character, there is nothing. He could be Sheamus, he could be a Drew McIntyre. He is a wrestler with an Irish accent calling himself 'The Irish Ace.' So, there is zero character at all. This is a wrestler from Ireland," said Russo.

