WWE Tag Team set to wrestle their first match in two years 

Former WWE tag team Indus Sher, composed of Veer Mahaan and Sanga, are set to compete on TV for the first time since 2020.

Indus Sher first burst onto the scene in 2018. Debuting in NXT, the team was a monstrous powerhouse pairing managed by current All Elite Wrestling star Stokely Hathaway (fka Malcolm Bivens). The team disbanded in 2020, with Veer going on to enjoy a brief main roster singles run in 2022.

Now, it has been confirmed that Veer Mahaan and Sanga will be reuniting on an upcoming edition of NXT. This was confirmed by the company, which announced the news via NXT's official Twitter account.

The brand also attached an image of the two Indian-born stars standing on a platform in the Performance Center/NXT Arena. The company then tagged the two NXT Superstars and injected some excitement into the caption for fans of the powerhouse tag team.

"TUESDAY on #WWENXT: Indus Sher make their return to NXT in-ring competition! @VeerMahaan @Sanga_WWE"

Indus Sher have already wrestled in WWE since reuniting

Despite their absence from action on NXT TV, Indus Sher have already competed multiple times in the ring since they reunited a couple of months ago.

The pair have been tearing it up on the NXT Live Event circuit, recently earning a pair of victories over Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on the 28th & 29th of October respectively. The two also earned a victory over Chase University back in September.

However, at a November 11th NXT Live Event, the pair were defeated by Julias & Brutus Creed in tag team action. This was due to Mahaan and Sanga getting themselves disqualified.

