WWE tag team has split up on RAW after years, star confirms

A WWE tag team has now split up on RAW after years together. One of the stars confirmed that they are no longer a duo going forward.On RAW, Grayson Waller faced Sheamus in a match where he tried to prove that he had what it takes to stand out from the crowd. When making the challenge, he had thought he would have the backing of his new faction, the New Day, but it was not to be, as they disappeared from behind him. He was not able to get the win in the match despite his best attempt to get it.However, he was still happy nonetheless. On X, He said that he was in the best shape of his life and that this happens when someone drops 220 lbs of dead weight. By that, he meant Austin Theory and confirmed that A-Town Down Under had split up after all.&quot;Best shape of my life- funny what dropping 220 lbs of dead weight can do 🚀 #WWERaw,&quot; he wrote.Theory is currently out of action and has yet to respond to Waller. He is injured, but the exact nature of the injury is not known at this time. It remains to be seen when he will return.