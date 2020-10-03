WWE to take control of Superstars' Cameo accounts

Earlier today, the wrestling world was stunned with an incredibly risky and, by many, poor decision made by WWE. Vince McMahon has stepped up the rules regarding third-party streaming. As Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. revealed recently, WWE will be taking over all Twitch streams in four weeks.

Andrew Yang, who has been very adamant on the treatment of WWE Superstars as independent contractors, claimed that new contracts were being offered demanding roster members stream on Twitch or else face some kind of penalty.

Now, some details have been revealed regarding Cameo accounts.

WWE forcing talent to turn over Cameo accounts

As if the news regarding Twitch wasn't bad enough, Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. has come forward with some more news, this time based around Cameo. According to him, WWE is also having talents sign new agreements to turn over their Cameo accounts. Key points in the contracts can be seen below:

Talent affirms that WWE is their authorized representative.

Talent authorize Cameo to make all payments and other compensations to WWE

Cameo will not be made a party in any dispute between the talent and WWE

The authorization can be cancelled at any time only if the account is cancelled.

While some thought the initial emails regarding third parties may be clarified, allowing WWE Superstars to return to their accounts as normal, that doesn't seem to be the case. Vince McMahon and WWE are doubling down.