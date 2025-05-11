WWE takes a brutal shot at Becky Lynch during her entrance at Backlash 2025

WWE took a brutal shot at Becky Lynch while she was making her entrance at Backlash 2025, and it was admittedly quite a hilarious one, but a shot that went relatively unnoticed.

As you likely know, the Women's Intercontinental Champion was put on the line at Backlash 2025, with Becky Lynch taking on the Champion Lyra Valkyria following the betrayal on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

During Big Time Becks' entrance, the graphics on the screen clearly showed her record against Lyra Valkyria, which at the time stood at 0-1. This was a clear shot at The Man. You can see the graphic at the 19-second mark of the video below:

The next time that graphic hits when they face off, it's going to show that Lynch is 0-2 against Valkyria. While their first match happened in NXT, with Valkyria dethroning Lynch to become the NXT Women's Champion, this time around, it was for the Intercontinental Title.

In this instance, Valkyria and Lynch put on another clinic, with the Women's Intercontinental Champion retaining her title against her former idol and now rival.

Lynch even had a moment in the match where she took Valkyria and told off her partner to his face while taking literal shots at the champion.

