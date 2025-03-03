WWE talent will never be a star and only has a job due to Shawn Michaels, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels worked alongside Triple H in WWE's NXT developmental system for several years before becoming the brand's head booker. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Michaels' relationship with Johnny Gargano is likely a key reason why Candice LeRae still works for the company.

Gargano and LeRae have been married since 2016 and have a child together. On March 1, LeRae teamed up with Nia Jax in a losing effort against Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone about several wrestling topics on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo. Discussing LeRae's status, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed she will never be a major star.

"Let's concentrate more time on who we're going to go with and let's cut the fat," Russo said. "If it's me, I hate to pick on her, I really do hate to pick on her, but, let's be honest, Shawn Michaels fell in love with Johnny Gargano. Johnny Gargano should not be on the show and, if that's not bad enough, Johnny Gargano's wife is on the show. That girl is never gonna be a star. She's never gonna be over in a million years. So, I know that, so you know what? We kinda need to eliminate that." [12:00 – 12:38]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's concerns about Matt and Jeff Hardy's NXT appearance.

Vince Russo tells WWE to focus attention elsewhere

In recent months, WWE has introduced secondary women's titles for the first time. Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion on SmackDown, while Lyra Valkyria won the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Instead of including Candice LeRae in storylines, Vince Russo thinks feuds should revolve around the new titles and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton:

"Tiffany Stratton is a star. Let's take care of her. We have two titles now. Let's get a story for Chelsea. Let's get a story for [Lyra Valkyria]. Chris, I've said this a million times, who are we gonna go with and what fat are we gonna cut? I mean, that's really what you have." [12:38 – 13:01]

LeRae is the current WWE Women's Speed Champion. She also held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Indi Hartwell.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

