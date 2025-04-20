WWE in talks for a partnership with a major company after AAA deal (Exclusive)

Fresh off a game-changing announcement at WrestleMania 41, WWE is reportedly working on establishing a partnership with Puerto Rican wrestling company, World Wrestling Council (WWC)

Sources close to Sportskeeda have informed Senior Content Manager Riju Dasgupta that WWE is currently in negotiations with WWC, and a potential talent exchange is also being discussed.

Apart from being Puerto Rico's premier promotion, the World Wrestling Council is a historically important organization, owned by the legendary Carlos Colon, the father of Carlito and Primo. His sons work for WWE and TNA, respectively, and simultaneously hold administrative positions in WWC, working as the company's ambassadors.

WWC has been around since the 1970s and has worked with the Stamford-based promotion in the past for several years. It was noted that the focus on securing "partnerships in strategic markets" during the Triple H era was an influential factor in both sides exploring options again in 2025.

Triple H and the TKO-led company view Puerto Rico as a big market and wish to have great professional relations with WWC as they expand their product, hoping to showcase a wide range of talents.

While Triple H officially announced that they have acquired Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA, it was clarified to us that there have been no talks about a potential sale of WWC. Thus far, an alliance looks like the best-case scenario.

With all eyes on WrestleMania, World Wrestling Entertainment is making some big moves that could have far-reaching effects on the industry.

