WWE to tape Christmas episode of SmackDown this Tuesday

Some members of the WWE Universe are upset that Christmas falls on a Friday this year because it might mean there won't be a fallout WWE SmackDown after tonight's TLC pay-per-view.

Well, fear not. WWE intends to give a Christmas present to fans in the form of a taped episode of SmackDown this Friday night on FOX.

Earlier today, WWE tweeted out the following announcement regarding the Christmas edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome during a special taping of #SmackDown this Tuesday! WWEThunderDome.com."

The WWE ThunderDome has virtual seating available for Tuesday's edition of SmackDown

If you're a member of the WWE Universe who would potentially like to see themselves on television Friday evening, there is still virtual seating available for the WWE ThunderDome taping as of this writing. So, make sure to sign up as soon as possible to guarantee your virtual seat inside the ThunderDome.

WWE has had live editions of Monday Night RAW on Christmas Day before. So, the fact that SmackDown is being taped ahead of time and WWE is letting its Superstars celebrate the holidays with their families is certainly something the company should be applauded for.

SmackDown will feature the fallout of the TLC match for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as the SmackDown Women's title match between Sasha Banks and Carmella.

Will Reigns and Banks leave TLC with their championships tonight? Or will new champions have a reason to celebrate instead?

Make sure to catch WWE TLC tonight at 7 PM EST on the WWE Network. WWE SmackDown will air this Friday at 8 PM EST on FOX.