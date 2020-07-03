WWE tapings schedule changed heading into SummerSlam

WWE is having to change things up and have finally set a schedule of how to do things till WWE SummerSlam.

WWE have changed their tapings schedule ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Triple H

WWE has put together their schedule for the tapings for all the shows of WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, heading into WWE SummerSlam. Post Wrestling reported on this and stated that the current dates set for tapings until WWE SummerSlam was now confirmed.

Updated tapings schedule heading into WWE SummerSlam

The report state that after the tapings that had taken place for RAW this week, the plan that WWE had in place was to continue taping each branded show on separate dates and keep the tapings separately. The pay-per-view tapings are the only shows for which WWE Superstars from different brands will be at the same venue at the same time.

There have been rumors of WWE postponing WWE SummerSlam and holding off for a time in September when audiences are expected to be able to return to the shows. However, for now, WWE SummerSlam and WWE NXT TakeOver are set for Sunday, August 23rd, and Saturday, August 22nd, respectively.

The location of WWE SummerSlam is yet to be confirmed. The location was something that was kept up in the air, with the likely scenario being that SummerSlam would be taped at the WWE Performance Center, but this has not been confirmed yet. WWE are supposedly still holding out hope at the moment that their shows will be able to take place in front of a small number of real fans and not only NXT Developmental Talent. Whether this happens or not, remains to be seen.

RAW tapings for WWE include the tapings of WWE RAW Talk and Main Event. Meanwhile, WWE SmackDown tapings involve the Cruierseweight Show, 205 Live, being taped as well.

Advertisement

The schedule for WWE tapings through to SummerSlam are as follows:

July 15 - NXT Shows for 15th July and 22nd July

July 17 - SmackDown show for 17th July

July 19 - Extreme Rules

July 20 - RAW shows for 20th July and 27th July

July 21 - SmackDown shows for 24th July and 31st July

July 29 - NXT shows for 29th July and 5th August

August 3 - RAW shows for 3rd August and 10th August

August 4 - SmackDown shows for 7th August and 14th August

August 12 - NXT shows for 12th August and 19th August

August 17 - RAW shows for 17th August, SmackDown show for 21st August

August 22 - NXT TakeOver

August 23 - SummerSlam