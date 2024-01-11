WWE target sends bold message to Chelsea Green; former star responds

Chelsea Green may have failed to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW this past Monday night, but the 32-year-old is still as popular as ever among the WWE Universe.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE offered former NWA Women's Champion Kamille an NXT contract. It has not been confirmed whether she accepted the deal yet.

On X earlier today, Kamille seemingly sent a warning to Chelsea Green, claiming that she needs to remind the latter how the leg lariat move is done. It is best known as Matt Cardona's finisher, during his WWE tenure, as the Rough Ryder.

"I’m afraid I’ll have to remind @ImChelseaGreen how this is done," wrote Kamille.

Cardona responded to the above tweet:

"Ummm… I have that move trademarked. Seriously. Ask @gimmickattorney," he retorted.

Check out both tweets below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona is often asked the question of when he will return to WWE. It seems the man formerly known as Zack Ryder is content with where he is at the moment in the professional wrestling world. Be that as it may...

Entering the Royal Rumble would make the crowd go nuts, believes the former WWE star

While appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Cardona touched on a variety of topics. The interviewer asked if fans should expect him to be back for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

He clarified that he is not booked for the Rumble yet, but disclosed that he is "always ready" if the opportunity was presented. The 38-year-old also added that the live crowd would go bonkers if he actually showed up:

"Listen, I'm always ready, right, and I really believe that if number whatever and my music hit, whether it would be Matt Cardona or Zack Ryder, I do believe the place will go nuts. I honestly believe that. So, we will see. I'm always ready, but currently, I'm booked for the Jericho Cruise. So, they've got to decide quickly."

Chelsea Green, being a popular name in the women's division owing to her performances with whatever is presented to her, is considered one of the favorites to win this year's Money in the Bank contract.

It seems only a matter of time before her husband shows up in the company. Cardona's career gained prominence during his time with the global juggernaut.

