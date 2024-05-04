WWE team was ignored during the main Draft last week; suffer upset loss on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne of New Catch Republic collided with AOP in a tag team match. The two stars weren't drafted during the show, but they were part of the supplemental draft.

Akam and The Bruiserweight started the match on the blue brand this week. The Final Testament member sent the latter out of the ring immediately after the bell rang. Back in the ring, Dunne hit him with a few dropkicks and locked him in an armbar. Bate then tagged himself in and they hit the big man with a series of punches.

Dunne tried to hit a moonsault but his opponent got out of the way. He then tagged in Bate who punched Akam in the face. Tyler Bate then spun Akam several times while he had him in the fireman's carry. Bate then hit the WWE star with a shooting star press and Dunne followed it up with a running knee.

Towards the end of the match, Akam planted Pete Dunne with a standing uranagi and tagged in Rezar. AOP then hit their double-team finishing move to win the match via pinfall. New Catch Republic was drafted to RAW during the supplemental draft, which took place after Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Would you like to see Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate win the tag titles? Sound off in the comments!

