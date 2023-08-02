WWE team tease split after nearly 2 years together

WWE duo of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have teased a separation in the fallout from NXT: The Great American Bash.

Trick Williams made his NXT debut in September 2021 and quickly aligned himself with Carmelo Hayes to form the Trick Melo gang. Since then, they've been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE's developmental brand.

During the latest feud between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov, it was evident that Trick had issues with Dragunov after the two collided during the buildup. Despite the animosity, Hayes made sure he was the one to take care of the Russian and advised Trick not to worry about it.

Carmelo Hayes was able to successfully defend his NXT Title at The Great American Bash by defeating Ilja Dragunov in an instant classic.

During the latest episode of NXT, the Trick Melo gang was seen in a backstage segment. During the talk, Trick made it clear he was going to go after the former NXT UK Champion. The star also admitted that he has nothing but love and respect for Melo but doesn't want to be a sidekick. Hayes clarified that he doesn't view Trick as a sidekick but definitely respects the decision.

Trick added this was no breakup. He just had to be his "own man."

It will be interesting to see what Trick could do as a solo act and whether he will confront Ilja Dragunov in the coming weeks.

