WWE teases Alexa Bliss segment for next week's RAW

WWE is advertising a segment involving Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton for the December 28, 2020 episode of RAW. The two Superstars have been involved in lots of segments together in recent weeks, with Bliss repeatedly warning The Viper about The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Three days before the final RAW of 2020, WWE has cryptically suggested that Alexa Bliss has a new plan in store for Randy Orton.

The video began with images of Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire in their Firefly Inferno match at TLC. It also featured the 14-time WWE World Champion saying in a promo that he is “not normal” and he has no regrets about what he did.

WWE’s advert went on to question what Alexa Bliss will do next in the storyline. The YouTube description for the video also suggested that she might have a “sinister” plan for The Fiend’s rival.

What does Alexa Bliss have in store for Randy Orton?

Alexa Bliss has worked alongside Bray Wyatt in recent months

Last week’s Firefly Inferno match ended with Randy Orton picking up the victory by setting The Fiend on fire. It is currently unclear when Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego will return to WWE television.

Based on this advertisement and Alexa Bliss’ continued involvement with Orton, it is safe to assume that the rivalry is far from over.