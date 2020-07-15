WWE teases Bianca Belair's next possible partnership

Bianca Belair made her return to WWE RAW after three whole months and helped Ruby Riott end her losing streak. While not much is known about Belair's status, it was reported that she teamed with Riott due to Liv Morgan's absence.

Bianca Belair to form a Tag Team in WWE?

Earlier today, WWE's The Bump aired its show in honor of the Women's Revolution. The show kicked off with Stephanie McMahon talking about the role of women's wrestling in inspiring the young kids today.

After Stephanie McMahon, many famous women WWE Superstars graced the show. Superstars such as Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Beth Phoenix, Naomi, and many more made appearances on the show.

During Naomi's segment, the hosts hinted at her forming a Tag Team with either Ember Moon or Bianca Belair. The WWE Universe seems to love the idea with fans showing their excitement on social media.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Naomi, Tamina, Lacey Evans, and Dana Brooke were involved in a Karaoke Showdown. Naomi won the competition, but Lacey Evans wasn't convinced and attacked the winner. This lead to an impromptu match between the two Superstars. The match ended in a no-contest when a brawl broke out among all four women.

During her run in the WWE, Naomi has held the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and had won the inaugural Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania. Her first run as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion came to an abrupt end when she was forced to relinquish the Title due to an injury. She returned two months later and regained the Title at WrestleMania 33.

With the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship quickly becoming one of the most talked-about Titles, the company is trying to form more Tag Teams. This week, we saw Bianca Belair team with Ruby Riott and pick up the win against The IIconics.

Another WWE Superstar whose name came up was Ember Moon. Moon hasn't won a Championship on the main roster since her debut but is a former NXT Women's Champion. Currently, Moon is away from wrestling due to an ankle injury. She had recently revealed that there is still no timeline for her return.