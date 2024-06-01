WWE teases break-up of current champions on SmackDown 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, dissension was teased between the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Theory collided with Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match, which was the opening bout of the show.

During the match, Ciampa hit Austin Theory with a clothesline and a back elbow. He followed it up with strikes in the corner and took out Grayson Waller who tried to interfere. Theory capitalized and nailed Ciampa with a modified neckbreaker. The champion hit the latter with another neckbreaker on the floor at ringside.

Back in the ring on SmackDown, Ciampa hit Theory with a big clothesline, nearly decapitating his opponent. He tried to follow it up with the Fairytale Ending, but Theory reversed it into a backbody drop and hit the Ataxia, which got a two count.

While the match was going on in the ring, Grayson Waller argued with the announcers and claimed that he made Austin Theory relevant. His tag team partner overheard him and called him out. The distraction allowed Tomasso Ciampa to stack Theory and get the three count.

A split between A-Town Down Under was teased on SmackDown, as Theory wasn't pleased with what Grayson said about him.

