WWE teases main roster call-up for NXT star at live event

WWE could be preparing one of the top NXT stars for a potential main roster call-up. Former NXT Women's champion Tiffany Stratton recently worked at a live event against Becky Lynch.

Stratton is one of the fastest-rising superstars on the NXT brand. She only made her debut back on November 16, 2021, but has improved drastically in all facets of the business. She won the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground at the age of 24.

WWE had so much faith in her that they put her in a match against Lynch last Tuesday for the NXT Women's Championship. She put up a valiant effort in a good match against The Man but ended up losing her title to one of the biggest names in the industry.

According to Wrestling Bodyslam, Stratton faced Lynch in a rematch for the NXT Women's Championship at a recent live event in Kennewick, Washington. It's unclear if she's going to be called up to the main roster. However, being on the road with the top stars helps her in the long run.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Sunday's match against Becky Lynch was not Tiffany Stratton's first in a WWE house show. She also wrestled and defeated Kiana James in a SmackDown live event last July in Orlando.

Becky Lynch became a WWE Grand Slam Champion with her win over Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch became just the sixth woman to become a Grand Slam Champion after winning the NXT Women's Championship last Tuesday. Lynch had to wait 2,257 days to accomplish it and it was worth the wait.

The Man won the SmackDown Women's Championship on September 11, 2016, and then followed it up with the Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 35. She added the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on her resume earlier this year with Lita.

In addition to being a Grand Slam Champion, Lynch also has a WrestleMania main event and a Royal Rumble win. She just needs a Money in the Bank victory to complete her trophy case.

What did you think of Tiffany Strattong's showing against Becky Lynch on NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here