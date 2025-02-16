WWE teases major RAW tag team splitting after 1.5 years together

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:16 GMT
There could be a big break up. (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Is there trouble is paradise? [Photo credit: WWE.com]

A major RAW tag team took part in NXT Vengeance Day, with both men being involved in a Triple Threat Match to win one of the black and silver brand's biggest prizes. After they failed to win, a few instances came to light of WWE teasing a split.

Ad

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) were only recently assigned to Monday Night RAW switching from SmackDown during the Transfer Window. They were both a part of the co-main event of Vengeance Day, where they faced NXT Champion Oba Femi for his title in a Triple Threat Match.

Theory and Waller would lose the bout and the champion Oba Femi retained. What was interesting was the multiple teases of A-Town Down Under's break-up. For instance, the finish saw the Aussie get the former United States Champion before the 26-year-old champ caught him and got the pin. You can watch the video below, but that wasn't even the only instance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Just minutes earlier, Austin Theory was in the driver's seat to beat Oba Femi, but Grayson Waller would pull the referee's legs, preventing his tag team partner from winning gold after nearly two years.

You can watch that clip below:

Things are going to be awkward for A-Town Down Under when they return to Monday Night RAW.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी