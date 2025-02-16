WWE teases major RAW tag team splitting after 1.5 years together

A major RAW tag team took part in NXT Vengeance Day, with both men being involved in a Triple Threat Match to win one of the black and silver brand's biggest prizes. After they failed to win, a few instances came to light of WWE teasing a split.

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) were only recently assigned to Monday Night RAW switching from SmackDown during the Transfer Window. They were both a part of the co-main event of Vengeance Day, where they faced NXT Champion Oba Femi for his title in a Triple Threat Match.

Theory and Waller would lose the bout and the champion Oba Femi retained. What was interesting was the multiple teases of A-Town Down Under's break-up. For instance, the finish saw the Aussie get the former United States Champion before the 26-year-old champ caught him and got the pin. You can watch the video below, but that wasn't even the only instance.

Just minutes earlier, Austin Theory was in the driver's seat to beat Oba Femi, but Grayson Waller would pull the referee's legs, preventing his tag team partner from winning gold after nearly two years.

You can watch that clip below:

Things are going to be awkward for A-Town Down Under when they return to Monday Night RAW.

