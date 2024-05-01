WWE teases massive return after over a year with unsettling video

WWE has teased a big return with an eerily disturbing video that was shared during tonight's NXT Spring Breakin' Night 2 event.

For a while now, QR codes have been popping up on the screen during WWE's shows, seemingly hinting at the arrival of the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Fans have been patiently waiting for the final reveal for quite some time now.

On tonight's NXT Spring Breakin' Night 2 show, another QR code popped up on the screen. It took fans to a short clip showing a creepy image of an empty road leading to a mysterious house.

A message appeared on-screen during the final moments of the video, stating:

"THEY WERE BROKEN. I DIDN’T FIX THEM. I ACCEPTED THEM."

At the end of the clip, the words "THEY OPENED THE DOOR" flashed on the screen, followed by "WE CAN BE FAMILY." Many fans have been speculating that a new Wyatt Family is on its way to TV, and tonight's QR code hinted at the same.

Howdy's WWE run didn't last long, and the entity made several TV appearances during Bray Wyatt's final months. The fans are quite excited to see how the Uncle Howdy character returns after a lengthy absence.

What did you think of tonight's big tease on NXT?