WWE teases Sasha Banks' real intentions with Bayley

WWE have cruel plans in store for the two best friends and it's coming into action.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have to defend their tag team titles next week.

What's cooking between Sasha Banks and Bayley?

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley won their match against old rivals Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title clash. Although the two best friends won their match, it was the segment immediately following their victory that caught everyone's attention.

Following their win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, both Bayley and Sasha Banks were on the ringside. Soon, the referee approached them to hand their Women's Tag Team Titles as well as Bayley's SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, he handed the title to Banks and not Bayley.

Interestingly, Banks held the title for a little too long, adoring it, before her best friend and the Women's Champion of the Blue brand took her title. The signature "I want this gold" look of Sasha Banks directed towards the SmackDown Women's title was caught on camera, and WWE even shared it on social media, expressing concern over that look.

While WWE have been sharing images of Sasha Banks in the background of Bayley for quite some time, this is the first time when they have actually teased Banks' interest in holding the SmackDown Women's Championship. The build-up to the inevitable betrayal between the two best friends has been in action for months, but it appears that WWE are now finally heading closer towards the fall-out between the Tag Team Champions.

What's next for Bayley and Sasha Banks in WWE?

While Bayley and Sasha Banks are expected to engage in a huge rivalry in the future, they have other challenges lying ahead of them at the moment. Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross on WWE's upcoming PPV, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

On the same night, Sasha Banks will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship with an intention to become a double champion, just like her best friend and tag team partner Bayley.

But before that, Sasha Banks and Bayley will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane next week on RAW's go-home show before Extreme Rules 2020.

It was earlier predicted that WWE are reportedly saving Sasha Banks' turn on Bayley until the fans can return for live shows. However, with the Covid-19 crisis worsening in the USA, it appears that the writers are now preparing to book this epic betrayal sooner than we thought.