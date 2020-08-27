WWE teases split in The Undisputed Era

This week's episode of WWE NXT was quite interesting as it saw a title change hands whereas another title being relinquished. However, one of the biggest highlights of the show was WWE's decision to tease a possible split in The Undisputed Era.

During the show, Kyle O'Reilly from The Undisputed Era locked horns with Drake Maverick in a Single's Match. The member of WWE's infamous faction went on to win the match via submission. However, what happened next was even more interesting.

Following the match, UE members Bobby Fish and Roderick Strongried to convince O'Reilly to subject Maverick to a brutal beatdown. The latter look hesitant, which was quite uncharacteristic of him in the context. He finally gave in and attacked Maverick following which, Killian Dane ran out to save Maverick from the wrath of UE.

That being said, it's been reported that WWE hinted at an 'underlying story' which will eventually see Kyle O'Reilly split from the Undisputed Era and possibly head towards a Single's run as a babyface. This, of course, is a speculation at this point but WWE did manage to spark a conversation with the subtle spots booked for tonight's show.

What else happened on WWE NXT this week?

"On the path there are obstacles, but for me, the obstacles are the path."



Due to injury, @WWEKarrionKross must relinquish his #NXTTitle. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/usClkIAdMX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

After sustaining a serious injury during the TakeOver main event, Karrion Kross confirmed today that he would have to relinquish his NXT Championship. As a result, WWE NXT confirmed a huge fatal 2-way match Iron Man match to crown the new NXT Champion next week.

Therefore, we will now see Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa compete in Fatal 4-way battle next week in a bid to win the NXT Championship once again.

In addition to that, we saw Breezango defeat The Imperium to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. This also marked the beginning of the first-ever title reign for both Tyler Breeze and Fandango in WWE.

Finally, the main event of the show saw Rhea Ripley team up with NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and take on Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. The latter picked a shocking victory over Shirai and Ripley to close the show.