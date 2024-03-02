WWE teasing tensions between The Rock and Roman Reigns; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about WWE signaling some tensions between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

This week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was irate as the fans in Glendale, Arizona, refused to acknowledge him. After three chances, Roman was ready to leave. However, Paul Heyman stopped him. The Wiseman informed him that The Great One was scheduled to come to the ring, and they couldn't leave just yet.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE did masterful storytelling during the opening segment. He stated that although the opening segment went longer than anticipated, everyone was excited to see The Rock interact with the fans. He even detailed that Roman wanted to leave, but Heyman held him back, signaling some internal tensions within The Bloodline.

"This is the longest in-ring, to start a WWE show that I've ever seen. But it was done so well, so masterful that nobody cared. Really, nobody wanted it to end. It was getting tedious at the end. They had them from go to wow. And that part with Paul Heyman in there. You could tell Roman said, 'Hey let's go' and he's like, 'No we can't go right now.' Then you're thinking now they've slided The Rock. Now they're gonna have to answer for that. So that held them through the break." [From 1:23 onwards]

You can watch the full episode here:

The tensions were once again evident when Roman asked The Rock to acknowledge him. The Brahma Bull stopped for a moment and then acknowledged The Tribal Chief as the crowd chanted, "You sold out."

Do you think there are tensions within The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE