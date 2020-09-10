There have been few real-life couples working together on-screen in WWE, and the two most recent ones were Rusev (Miro) and Lana. The duo were paired together in NXT and were later called up to the main roster, where Lana was his manager.

The couple announced that they were engaged in 2015 and then got married a year later. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who is now a part of AEW, recently revealed on his podcast, The “ARN” podcast, that WWE officials weren't happy that the couple made their engagement announcement and how their storyline got "exposed".

Rusev and Lana "exposed" their storyline in WWE

Anderson revealed that the duo making their engagement public when there was a different storyline going on, in a way, exposed the storyline and caused a "tense" reaction backstage in WWE.

Here's what Arn Anderson said about the Rusev and Lana real-life engagement.

“It was pretty tense. It was one of those things where they are trying to pitch a storyline on TV and it gets exposed. It’s hard for me to actually have an opinion because the minute I go old school and say they shouldn’t have done that, entire companies or groups of people are exposing the business on the other side of the tracks, so I don’t know what to think to be honest with you.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Rusev was in an on-screen relationship with Summer Rae, while Lana was with Dolph Ziggler. Rusev and Lana's engagement hampered this storyline and the real-life couple were paired together following that.

Last year, Rusev and Lana broke up on-screen in WWE, as Lana began an on-screen relationship with Bobby Lashley.

The Bulgarian Brute was let go by WWE earlier this year, and he has now signed up with AEW, wrestling under his real name, Miro.