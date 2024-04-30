WWE: The Rock's daughter Ava reacts to drafts after RAW

WWE Superstar and The Rock's daughter, Ava has now shared her reaction to multiple NXT superstars getting drafted to either RAW or SmackDown.

She currently serves as the on-screen manager for the white and gold brand and for the past few months, the 22-year-old has been doing a great job under the leadership of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria have been moved up to the Red brand. Plus, Blair Davenport of the developmental brand was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, and Dijak to RAW.

Overall four NXT stars from Ava's brand have made their way onto WWE's main roster, and Dwayne Johnson's daughter has bid them farewell on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, the on-screen NXT manager shared pictures with The Mad Dragon, Lyra, and other stars who were called up to either RAW or SmackDown.

Check out the screenshots of stories shared by Ava on Instagram:

The 22-year-old star's social media after Monday Night RAW.

The Rock's daughter Ava bid goodbye to 25-year-old WWE star

The 2024 Draft kicked off on the previous week's edition of SmackDown. One of the names who shocked everyone on the NXT brand after being drafted to RAW was Kiana James.

From The Heartbreak Kid to Ava, several members of the white and gold brand shared their emotional reactions to the 25-year-old star's move to Monday Nights. WWE posted a wholesome moment between Kiana James and Ava as the latter bid farewell to the star.

"I'm honored to give you this as a co-worker, a superstar, and as my friend. I will miss you dearly but that's where you belong and I think you know that," Ava said.

Check out the video below:

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were also drafted to RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Melo faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of last week's Blue brand show and earned massive respect from The American Nightmare for his impressive performance despite losing the match. It remains to be seen which NXT superstar will soon challenge for major titles on the main roster.