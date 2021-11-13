"You’re electrifying the WWE Universe" – The Rock sends a message to top Champion

WWE will be celebrating 25 years of The Rock soon, and the roster is doing its best to honor The Great One. The Rock sent a sweet message to one of those honoring him: Damien Priest.

The United States Champion posted a picture on Twitter dressed up as The Rock at Madison Square Garden. Next to him were Rhea Ripley and Matt Riddle dressed as different iterations of The Brahma Bull.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy

#Rock25 When I was asked to participate in a Rock photo shoot only one answer came to mind... "I was born for this." 🤣 To think 25 years ago I sat in @TheGarden cheering a debuting superstar that would become one of my biggest inspirations 🤯. Congratulations on 25yrs @TheRock When I was asked to participate in a Rock photo shoot only one answer came to mind... "I was born for this." 🤣 To think 25 years ago I sat in @TheGarden cheering a debuting superstar that would become one of my biggest inspirations 🤯. Congratulations on 25yrs @TheRock!#Rock25 https://t.co/gN9EC3Q2PF

The Rock, touched by the gesture, told the young WWE Superstar that they look "way cooler" than he ever did and that they are electrifying the WWE Universe.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Man I really appreciate these kind words. That night in the Garden was electric. The irony that years later, you’re electrifying the WWE Universe is an incredible thing. Think of those in the crowd, that you guys are inspiring. LFG!!! 👊🏾 Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy

The Rock spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE

The Rock will always be welcomed inside a WWE ring by fans and the management. Since he made it big in Hollywood, The People's Champion has made sporadic appearances in WWE.

The Hollywood megastar recently commented on the possibility of making a return to WWE:

"Possibly down the road. We'll see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns. I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm The People's Champion. I don't know if it's another title run. Possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. Just, it would have to make sense." (h/t Wrestling Observer)

Roman Reigns has run roughshod over the WWE roster since turning heel. The Tribal Chief has defeated the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

If The Rock returns, he could be the last remaining candidate with enough credibility to justifiably defeat Roman Reigns. However, a title run would mean regular appearances in WWE. Nevertheless, hopefully, we get to see The Great One in WWE soon.

