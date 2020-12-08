The WWE Thunderdome will be moving to the Tropicana Field soon. As reported earlier, the Thunderdome is making the move across Florida from Orlando to Tampa Bay. Jon Alba from Spectrum Sports 360 recently shared some images and video footage of the Thunderdome construction site at Tropicana Field.

Here is another view of the new #WWE ThunderDome setup at Tropicana Field, per a source. I've praised on @theLTGpodcast how good the set looks at Amway, and I imagine it will look similar here. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6O3950ol6V — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 7, 2020

The WWE is shifting their base of operations for the Thunderdome from the Amway Center in Orlando to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The reason behind the shift is due to the upcoming regular season of the NBA being scheduled to take place in Orlando. Much like last time around, the NBA is planning on having their "bubble" in Orlando, hence the need for the WWE to make the shift.

The WWE chose Tropicana Field, which happens to be the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays. The MLB season is scheduled to start sometime in 2021, giving the WWE enough time to air their shows in Tampa.

The WWE Thunderdome design looks very similar

Despite the WWE's decision to shift locations for the Thunderdome, there does not seem to be any change in the design of the facility. This is much to the disappointment of the fans, who were expecting big things considering the obvious size difference between the Amway and the Trop. However, there seems to be no plans to make any new changes.

Source passed along video from inside Tropicana Field of the new #WWE ThunderDome. Shows you the true scale of it inside the Trop. #Rays @BN9 pic.twitter.com/HwyXyOH4d0 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 8, 2020

Speculation suggests that the WWE chose not to make any changes in order to maintain fan expectations. However, there will definitely be more prominent changes to the design of the Thunderdome for specific pay-per-views. Perhaps we may see some significant changes for the Royal Rumble.

As things stand, the WWE will be taping their last episode of RAW at the Amway Center, before airing from The Trop in Tampa starting with the following episode of SmackDown.

There is no news on when the WWE's residency ends in Tampa Bay. However, we can assume that their operations there will be tentatively ending once the new MLB season begins.