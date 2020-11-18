WWE Thunderdome reportedly set to move to Tropicana Field

The WWE ThunderDome is set to be moved from the Amway Center to the Tropicana Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida. This is according to reports from EWrestlingNews.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/NDffB7aJ6H — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020

WWE have been working from the Amway Center in Orlando since August of 2020. On August 21st, 2020 WWE announced that all episodes of RAW and SmackDown will be filmed at the Amway Center and they introduced the concept of the ThunderDome.

The reason behind choosing Florida as the base of operations aligns with the fact that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has no plans to go into lockdown and has encouraged fans to pack stadiums.

WWE ThunderDome could reportedly get a bigger space

The Tropicana Field currently plays host to the MLB team, the Tampa Bay Rays. The stadium itself is a massive 1.1 million square feet in size, and is capable of hosting a max capacity of 42,735 seats. It was opened in the year 1990, and was formerly known as the Florida Suncoast Dome.

The reason behind the reported move is NBA's decision to start their new season on the 22nd of December, 2020.

The Amway Center was used as the NBA's location for their 'bubble', and plans are in motion to use it again for the upcoming regular season. The Amway Center also happens to be the home stadium of professional NBA team, the Orlando Magic.

The MLB regular season is scheduled to take place in 2021, which means the stadium will be available till the month of March or April and it gives WWE a lot of time for hosting some major events from the Tropicana Field. We can expect WWE to make the reported mive sometime towards the middle or end of December.

Currently, WWE have agreed a short-term extension with the Amway Center, through the month of November. Whether this will be extended for another month is yet to be seen.