WWE title contender comments on upcoming championship match being canceled

A WWE title contender has taken to social media to express confusion over his upcoming championship match, which has now been canceled.

Mustafa Ali was set to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship at this month's Great American Bash. However, those plans have been canceled.

The change comes after Dominik Mysterio defeated Lee on last night's episode of NXT to become the new champion. Dirty Dom took advantage of help from The Judgment Day to win his first singles championship in WWE.

After the title change, it looks like Ali will now be challenging Mysterio for the title at the event. The 37-year-old took to Instagram to comment on the originally scheduled match being canceled.

"Now what?" asked Ali.

Mustafa Ali sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after WWE title change

Although Mustafa Ali didn't appear on NXT this week, he was clearly paying close attention to the show.

Despite there being a new NXT North American Champion, it's clear that the former 205 Live standout still intends to challenge for the title.

After the title change, Ali took to Twitter to send a brutal message to Dominik Mysterio.

"Im gonna beat his a**," said Ali.

You can see the tweet here.

Ali and Mysterio have never met before in a singles match. Although fans were excited at the prospect of Ali squaring off with Wes Lee, a showdown with the most hated man in WWE is still an interesting matchup.

If Mustafa does win the North American Championship at the Great American Bash, it will be his first title win in the company.

Do you want to see Mustafa Ali become the North American Champion? Or do you want to see Dominik Mysterio have an extended run with the title? Let us know in the comments below!