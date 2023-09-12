WWE title match ends in controversial finish; both Rhea Ripley and challenger laid out

WWE Superstar Rhea secured a hard-fought win during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ripley successfully retained her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback after Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio caused distraction during the encounter. Thus, a rematch was announced for this week's RAW, with Dirty Dom banned from ringside.

In the night's main event, the two powerhouses had an impressive showing. Ripley was dominant in the early exchanges, but Rodriguez showed her resilience and made a comeback.

In the match's closing stages, Ripley hit the challenger with a frog splash. But Rodriguez was able to kick out at two. The action then spilled to ringside as the Eradicator looked to execute a cannonball senton. However, Rodriguez caught the champion and swung her against the announcer's desk.

She then sent Ripley into the ring when former women's champion Nia Jax came out of nowhere and hit Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop. The challenger managed to get back into the ring in time, but Ripley took advantage and hit Rodriguez with the Riptide to secure the win.

However, the returning superstar was not done with the action, as she attacked Ripley after the match. Nia Jax laid out the champion and hit her with the Banzai Drop off the second rope to close the show.

This was Jax's first WWE appearance since the Royal Rumble earlier this year. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Irresistible Force.

What did you make of the main event this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.