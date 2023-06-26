WWE titleholder breaks character after winning another championship; sends a message

This past week on WWE SmackDown, there was a title unification match that saw another pair of championships unified. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler took on NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in a Winners Take All Match.

In the end, Rousey and Baszler came away with the win, defeating Fyre and Dawn to become the Unified Women's Tag Team Champions. While fans were seemingly not happy with Rousey and Baszler's win, this continued their streak of success since teaming up following the former UFC Women's Champion's recovery from her injuries. Now, they hold both titles.

However, uncharacteristically, Rousey broke character on Instagram to send a message to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn after their match. She said that she knew kayfabe existed, but she didn't care about that. Instead, she wanted to say that both women were very capable inside the ring.

"Yaddah yaddah “don’t break kayfabe” but let’s be honest for a sec, these chicks @wwe_alba and @isla_dawn can f’n go 🔥 #TagTeamChampions," Rousey wrote.

As the champions, Rousey and Baszler have been quite successful heels, but in real life, it appears that the champs have a lot of respect for their opponents.

