WWE titleholder open to a major character change

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently shared his thoughts on comedy wrestling.

The Ring General has been on a dominant run since debuting on the main roster last year. He is often known for his hard-hitting action and serious in-ring demeanor.

In a recent interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling, Gunther was asked about comedy wrestling in WWE. He said that he doesn't mind goofy wrestling if done properly and is open to doing it in the future.

"It's how you use the things you do. That's the most important thing. I think a lot of wrestlers think about it too much as like, 'I got to do this spectacular stuff, or this crazy maneuver to impress everybody,' like a regular strike won't get you that reaction or something like that. If you treat it like that from the beginning, and if you don't present it in a way that it's as important, it's never going to be received."

Gunther cited Santino Marella's Cobra finisher and Sami Zayn's match against Johnny Knoxville as examples of good comedy wrestling. He also revealed that he has had success in the past when he did some non-serious stuff.

"I mean, we'll see what the future brings. I had a few occasions where I did something in my career that was a little bit out of this serious competitive wrestling stuff, and it usually worked really well. If it's done the right way, there's a place in time for almost everything in wrestling." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if we ever get to see the Ring General in such a capacity.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes Gunther won't be losing the Intercontinental title anytime soon

The Ring General is on the verge of surpassing The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle was asked whether he believed Gunther would break the record.

He said that he believes so, as he doesn't think Gunther is going to lose his Intercontinental Championship till WrestleMania 40 next year.

"He will, cause I don’t think he will lose till WrestleMania. He’s gonna have a nice long-reign, and he deserves it. This kid’s good. He’s solid." [H/T PW Mania]

The leader of Imperium is set to defend his title against Chad Gable this week on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how things will pan out on the red brand.

Do you think Gunther will beat the Honky Tonk Man's record? Let us know in the comments.

