WWE would not be where it is today, says Triple H after Hulk Hogan's death

Triple H has reacted to Hulk Hogan's sudden passing at the age of 71. He shared a heartfelt message in tribute to The Hulkster, claiming that WWE wouldn't be where it is today if it weren't for the latter.Hogan is a former six-time WWE World Champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame individually in 2005 and later in 2020 with the New World Order.On social media, Triple H shared photos alongside Hogan and detailed his contributions to the business. He called the Hall of Famer a &quot;global sensation&quot; and stated that he made an impact in every country and every continent.&quot;WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world. Hulk Hogan, clad in red and yellow or nWo black and white, was simply put, iconic. As a Real American or the leader of one of the industry’s biggest factions, he transcended and elevated the entire business to heights never before seen - in every country and on every continent. There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.&quot; said Triple H.Check out Triple H's post on X:Hogan's latest WWE appearance was on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW when the promotion made its debut on Netflix.