WWE told 14-time Champion to never perform 'unrealistic' move on Brock Lesnar again right after their match

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has had quite a career in WWE. However, the company had started to protect Lesnar even before he had become a big star in the company.

Talking about an interesting incident that took place in WWE, 14-time Hardcore Champion Tommy Dreamer revealed on the Busted Open podcast that he was given strict instructions to never 'pick-up' Brock Lesnar ever again right after he did just that during their match.

Dreamer talked about the time where his job in WWE was to have dark matches with young Superstars and tell the management if he saw something in them. While he praised Lesnar as a young Superstar, he was given these instructions by the company.

The former ECW Champion explained that he was told never to pick up Lesnar again backstage. On asking why, Dreamer was told that him picking up someone like Brock Lesnar was 'unrealistic'. The ECW Original found it quite funny that they were calling it 'unrealistic' even though he had literally just done that.

Brock Lesnar's first run

It s surprising to note that Brock Lesnar's first run with the company lasted a mere 2 years and even Tommy Dreamer admitted that the former WWE Champion was a quick learner and was not like the other 'meatheads' who were signed merely for their size.