WWE trademarks names of several NXT stables

WWE has applied to trademark several WWE NXT and NXT UK stable names.

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, WWE filed trademarks for the following WWE NXT and NXT UK stable names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office:

Imperium (The stable consisting of NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)

(The stable consisting of NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe and NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) Grizzled Young Veterans (The tag team name of James Drake and Zack Gibson)

(The tag team name of James Drake and Zack Gibson) Gallus (The NXT UK stable consisting of Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang)

(The NXT UK stable consisting of Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) Indus Sher (The tag team of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar managed by Malcom Bivens)

(The tag team of Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar managed by Malcom Bivens) Legado del Fantasma (The stable consisting of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)

WWE filed the trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the following purposes:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

Imperium in NXT

Imperium is a stable that originated in the WWE NXT UK brand. The group consists of current NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe and current NXT Tag Team Champions Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

The group has feuded against the likes of British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven), Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) and The Undisputed Era.

Advertisement

The leader of Imperium, WALTER, is currently unable to perform on the NXT brand in the USA due to travel issues associated with COVID-19 pandemic as WALTER is based in Europe.

However, in their leader's absence, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to become the NXT Tag Team Champions on the May 13, 2020 edition of WWE NXT.