WWE trademarks names of several NXT Superstars

WWE has applied to trademark several WWE NXT and NXT UK Superstar's in-ring names.

On August 4th, 2020, WWE filed trademarks for the following WWE NXT Superstars with the United States Patent and Trademark Office:

"Karrion Kross"

"Kacy Catanzaro"

"Jake Atlas"

"Indi Hartwell"

In addition to the trademark filings for the WWE NXT names, WWE also filed to trademark the following WWE NXT UK Superstars' names:

"Moustache Mountain" (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven's tag team name)

"James Drake"

WWE filed the trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the following purposes:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

Karrion Kross in NXT

Karrion Kross signed with WWE in February of 2020. After weeks of mysterious vignettes that aired on NXT television, Karrion Kross would make his NXT TV debut, along with Scarlett, by attacking Tommaso Ciampa backstage on April 15, 2020.

After making his in-ring debut on the May 6, 2020 edition of WWE NXT in a dominating squash match, Karrion Kross would have his first major match against Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Karrion Kross would continue to dominate as he quickly defeated Tommaso Ciampa via technical submission.

In recent weeks, Karrion Kross has set his sights on the NXT Championship. Current NXT Champion Keith Lee has witnessed Karrion Kross attack his close friend Dominik Dijakovic on NXT television, elevating their feud to an even more personal level.

Whils a match between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross has yet to be announced for NXT TakeOver: XXX, it feels like a matter of time before the NXT Championship match will be made official.